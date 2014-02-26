Exclusive Sage 200 London Demonstrations Now Available from Oakley ERP

Basildon, Essex -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/26/2014 --Sage 200 is a powerful, module based ERP solution that can be tailored to your specific business needs, and is now available for demonstration in the London area thanks to Oakley ERP. Unlike other business software packages, Sage is immensely configurable, to a point where Sage Direct UK do not actually install Sage systems with the end user, instead, a network of authorised business partners take care of the installation of the system.



Oakley ERP is an accredited Sage business partner and one of the leading resellers of Sage 200 in the London and South East region of the UK.



Why Choose Oakley ERP?



Because Sage is so configurable, an experienced ERP firm is required to ensure the system is correctly optimised for the user. The software is extremely flexible thanks to a plethora of included and optional extra modules. While simple to use on a day to day basis, its installation procedure is complex, requiring an expert to ensure the package is configured to cater specifically for the end user.



Oakley ERP are the leading provider of Sage 200, Sage 300 and CRM software in the South East, with a dedicated team of installation specialists.



Find out more how Oakley ERP can help at:



http://www.o-erp.co.uk/Sage-200

http://www.o-erp.co.uk/Sage-300-ERP

http://www.o-erp.co.uk/Sage-CRM



Sage Demos In London



Oakley ERP offer a number of ways that prospective Sage users can evaluate the software before getting it installed on their premises. The options are twofold: either, attend one of Oakley’s regular webinars, or request a full demo, either at Oakley’s offices or at your premises.



The Webinar is an ideal way of getting an initial overview of sage 200, and best suited for those on a tight time scale or those who have only just considered Sage and aren’t yet ready to make a decision.



Meanwhile, the demo is the perfect option to evaluate the full potential of the software. To help you understand how Sage can transform your business capabilities and profits, we can visit your premises and run you through a tailored demo, based specifically around the business goals that you are looking to achieve.



Through Oakley’s exclusive Sage 200 Demo, you will discover how the software can revolutionise your firm’s efficiency and profit making ability, while streamlining your operations and ensuring informed business decisions can be made every single day.



To book your Sage 200 demo, visit the Oakley ERP site at the address below:



http://www.o-erp.co.uk/Sage-200-Demo



About Oakley ERP

Oakley ERP was set up in 1999 and since then has provided ERP solutions to leading organisations around the world. Our philosophy is simple; we deliver business advantage to our clients.



Thanks to our bespoke Customer Requirement Analysis, we aim for a complete understanding of our clients, allowing us to align our solutions to their requirements. Our dedicated support team provides quick responses to any issues you may have in the process.



Meanwhile, we believe experience is priceless. Our team has a collective 100+ years experience in the Sage mid-market area. That means we have already travelled through the learning curve and are able to assign knowledgeable, experienced staff to all our clients.



Contact Oakley ERP today at http://www.o-erp.co.uk/