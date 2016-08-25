Exclusive Traveling Documentary on the Meaning of LOVE

Devils Lake, ND -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/25/2016 --Devils Lake, ND based vocational rehabilitation counselor, Elizabeth O'Carroll, has launched a crowdfunding campaign at Kickstarter in support of her YouTube travel documentary "Love Suppose-ium" which aims to explore and explain the true meaning of love based on real-life stories and experiences.



The crowdfunding campaign is geared to raise $10,000 by September 14, 2016.



"With the contemporary world warred with ridiculous politics, horrific news, lack of enthusiasm for life and loneliness; there is a serious need of love all around. The mission of this documentary is to get folks inspired in love through disclosures of each other's experiences. Elizabeth is hopeful that these events will enable all to learn how to let go of the frustrations, sing, dance, and embrace the beauty of life. Transformation of "self' through the awareness gained exploring of the dynamics of human relationships. The documentary will inspire all those who are afraid to love or have lost love and are trying to heal; through telling their stories and hearing from others that will in turn enable them to reach to a higher plane of self-evolution. Love here does not only mean romantic love; more so, elements of love which evokes compassion, humanity and hope.



Such an exclusive project demands a solid financial backup and hence the crowdfunding campaign. "Your support will be greatly appreciated", stated Elizabeth; a dual PhD in Spiritual Ministry and Relationship Dynamics. The YouTube travel documentary is a part of her PhD work on Relationship Dynamics.



Elizabeth will start her documentary shoot in mid-October and located in Fargo.ND. Initial plan is to have a minimum six filming adventures in three city locations. The video series will be shot in community theatres, outdoor amphitheaters and on "open mic night" events at pubs/universities/ electric areas of the cities, with the help of local photographers. Participants will share their own stories of love in which local ND drama troupes will emulate the stories in "real time" reflection.



"Open venues are selected to make people feel free to open up & share their heartfelt stories. The shoots at outdoor amphitheaters would be accompanied by vendors, musicians, actors and dancers, who will interpret a love story through the art of choreography."



Elizabeth is deeply inspired by the works of Wayne Dyer & Leo Buscalgia, who taught Love 1A at UCLA. Elizabeth witnessed a venue held in a New York City Park where she saw a young man inviting everyone to handwrite their stories – which were later was published into a popular book ;"The People of New York".



"Life is not about how much money you have in your bank account or fancy cars, as we cannot take any materialistic possession with us when we die. I had a near-death experience back in 1997 which made me realize that love is the single-most important experience we will ever have in our grand human adventure. It's the relationships that we share which leave an imprint on our souls and that is what we take with us to a higher realm." Elizabeth O'Carroll



A good host of perks are waiting for the backers. These include an "I love you... (Name of the person)" wave at the start or end of the video series, name of the backer or his/her company name appearing at video credits, opportunity of love dedication etc. A pledge of $500 would be specially honored with the opportunity to have the backer's story featured in the video.



To show your support for Love "Suppose-ium", visit the campaign here.