Santa Barbara, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/16/2016 --Santa Barbara Classic Wine Tours is pleased to announce enhanced wine tour services in the Santa Barbara wine region. Santa Barbara Classic Wine Tours is a small family owned wine tour and private wine country concierge service serving the Santa Barbara and Santa Ynez wine region. Beginning this June 2016, Santa Barbara Classic Wine Tours will expand their offerings to include the use of two luxury Mercedes Benz Sprinter vans each with a capacity of eleven people or a combined capacity up to twenty two people.



Sherene and Kevin Donoghue are the owners and hosts of Santa Barbara Classic Wine Tours. Along with Tracy Valenzuela, a veteran Santa Barbara wine guide, Santa Barbara Classic Wine Tours provides personalized small group wine tasting experiences in Santa Barbara. Both Sherene and Kevin have completed the Level 1 Court of Master Sommelier examination and have been avid wine enthusiasts for over twenty years. Sherene, Kevin, and Tracy are well travelled to many of the most known wine regions of the world, can speak intelligently on wine related topics, most specifically the Santa Barbara wine region.



Santa Barbara Classic Wine Tours will host your excursion into the local wine region utilizing a modern Mercedes Benz Sprinter van with a tall roof and large viewing windows. Your day in wine country will include four winery visits with all of the tasting fees included, a very nice picnic lunch, and door to door service from your hotel or residence. On our regular group tour, it is always ten or less people making for a more personal experience. The included wine country picnic is a very nice artisan style sandwich made fresh on focaccia bread served with gourmet stuffed olives, roasted nuts, kettle chips, and a brownie dessert. Lunch is served usually at a premium winery with a nice vineyard view on real plates, with cloth napkins, and sparkling or regular water. Additional lunch options such as a cheese plate or fresh baked custom cupcakes may also be added to any tour.



About Santa Barbara Classic Wine Tours

Santa Barbara Classic Wine Tours can host any corporate group ranging in size from ten to one hundred. Santa Barbara Classic Wine Tours has worked with both small businesses and large fortune 500 companies to host special team building events for their employees and clients. Wine may not be your favor, Santa Barbara Classic Wine Tours can also host your customized brewery and/or distillery tour for private groups.



For more information please contact Santa Barbara Classic Wine Tours by visiting their website at http://www.sbclassicwinetour.com or by calling 805-453-4063.