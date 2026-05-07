Exclusively Cabinets by Cabinetek Proves Themselves as Kitchen Remodeling Franchise in Michigan and Ohio

Novi, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/07/2026 --Exclusively Cabinets by Cabinetek is a kitchen and bathroom design and distribution company. It had become a significant cabinet distributor throughout Michigan, expanding from a family business that initially sold only single bathroom vanity cabinets. Due to its incredible demand, they are now providing their clients the opportunity to not only design and supply their kitchen cabinetry but to do an entire renovation, from labor to lighting and everything in between.



Though kitchen remodeling has been the main attraction as one of the most remodeled rooms in any home in Michigan, Ohio, and Pennsylvania, home improvement is an industry that keeps its stability and grows year after year. Exclusively Cabinets by Cabinetek is offering home improvement entrepreneurs a home improvement franchise in Michigan and Ohio, including a cabinet franchise business, in a home improvement industry that continues to need quality materials.



Not only is this cabinet franchise an excellent option for remodeling projects, but it is also ideal for new home construction, home additions, or practically any room that needs extra storage space. At Exclusively Cabinets by Cabinetek, their cabinet manufacturers are subjected to a rigorous and thorough trial period that ensures that the products they claim to make are genuine. As a franchise owner, one can ensure that the products they are selling are of high quality.



One of the top projects that homeowners typically undertake is kitchen remodeling, and it is also the project that yields the highest return on investment in terms of property value. Since cabinets are the most essential part of kitchens and bathrooms, plus are also used in many other rooms, this is an excellent idea for entrepreneurs who can offer top-quality cabinetry with their own franchise business. They offer a wide range of cabinet designs and styles, including 500 different cabinet door options.



Typically, with a plethora of franchise opportunities, the franchisee is not the only one with the sole right to the territory; therefore, they can compete with other franchisees located in the same area. Their partners will be granted exclusive sales rights for their respective territories, as they offer franchises based on exclusive territories. The part-time support that they will provide to their franchise owners will include the initiation process with training, setting up a showroom to ensure things are going well, and a range of other services.



For more information on kitchen remodeling franchise in Michigan and Ohio, visit: https://cabinetek.com/.



Call 248-233-2000 for details.



About Exclusively Cabinets by Cabinetek

Exclusively Cabinets by Cabinetek offers home improvement franchises in Michigan and Ohio, specializing in kitchen and bathroom design, renovation, and high-quality cabinetry, ensuring exclusive territory rights for franchisees.