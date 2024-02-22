Exclusively Cabinets by Cabinetek Specializes in Cabinet Design in Birmingham and Brighton, Michigan

Novi, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/22/2024 --There's nothing like creating functional and aesthetically pleasing storage solutions. Luckily, this can be accomplished through designing cabinets, such as the size and layout of the space. The types of items that will be stored and the overall style of the home will determine the type of cabinets that need to be installed.



One must opt for cabinets with deep shelves if the purpose is to store pots and pans. Cabinets with a combination of shelves and drawers will be used for storing dishes.



The layout of the space is equally important to take into consideration. Plus, it will also determine the size and shape of the cabinets.



Another factor includes the style that complements the overall style of the home. If the home is traditional, one must choose cabinets with raised panel doors and crown molding. The modern home must require cabinets with sleek lines and flat panel doors.



Exclusively Cabinets by Cabinetek is a reliable and respectable company specializing in custom cabinets and kitchen and bathroom remodeling. They have a large selection of cabinets from many manufacturers. Their designers help create custom cabinets depending on clients' requirements and budgets. One can get a quality cabinet at competitive prices.



Custom designs and competitive prices are their unique selling propositions. At Exclusively Cabinets by Cabinetek, they maintain the quality and prices. They ensure client satisfaction and excellence in their offerings.



They offer a first-year warranty, and in case the product gets damaged within one year, they will remove and replace the cabinetry from the showroom and start the process all over again. They vouch for quality workmanship and excellent customer service. Ensuring customer satisfaction is their top priority.



For more information on kitchen cabinetry in Troy and Northville, Michigan, visit https://cabinetek.com/



Call 248-233-2000 for details.



About Cabinetek

Exclusively Cabinets by Cabinetek is a kitchen and bathroom design and distribution company. They started as a family business selling single-bathroom vanity cabinets and became a significant cabinetry distributor across Michigan.