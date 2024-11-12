Exclusively Cabinets by Cabinetek Specializes in Granite Countertops in Novi and Northville, Michigan

Novi, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/12/2024 --In the last couple of decades, granite countertops have become supremely popular due to their efficiency, aesthetic appeal, and value they offer to homes.



Granite is one of the strongest types of natural stone. It is immune to scratch, stain, heat, or damage as easily as marble or even other manufactured products.



With proper sealing and maintenance, it can last for a long time. In addition to its functional benefits, granite has distinct colors, flow, and unique stone patterns that add an aesthetic element to the kitchen or bathroom.



Known as a luxury item, granite can make for unique countertops that can greatly increase the home's resale value. Exclusively Cabinets by Cabinetek is a reliable company with years of experience and expertise in installing granite countertops in Novi and Northville, Michigan.



Working with the team at Exclusively Cabinets by Cabinetek can give clients the pros and cons of granite countertops. Apart from granite, the company also installs quartz countertops, marble countertops, and so much more. Each item has its appeal and value and can work with nearly any kitchen design.



Due to their durability, strength, and resistance, granite countertops can be expensive. However, infrequent replacements result in long-term cost savings.



As fabrication technologies progress and more suppliers emerge, the costs decrease, making adoption even more accessible to a wider population. Homeowners who choose granite countertops can now access exotic stones at various price points to suit their preferences. That said, granite's primary selling points are its high durability and visual appeal, making it one of the most preferred materials for kitchens and baths for decades.



The countertops can elevate the kitchen by providing a distinct look and feel. Homeowners can feel satisfied and content with the look of the kitchen makeover.



About Exclusively Cabinets by Cabinetek

Exclusively Cabinets by Cabinetek is a kitchen and bathroom design and distribution company. They started as a family business selling single-bathroom vanity cabinets and became a significant cabinetry distributor across Michigan.