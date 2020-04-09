Executive Blue Pools Receives Angie's List Super Service Award

Frisco, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/09/2020 --Executive Blue Pools has earned the 2019 Super Service Award from Angie's List, an award that reflects the company's consistently high level of customer service. Service professionals who maintain exceptional ratings and reviews on Angie's List receive this recognition.



"The Super Service Award exemplifies our company's commitment to providing honest and superior service and value," said Brian Belflower, owner of Executive Blue Pools. "We are committed to delivering on our promise for each and every client."



Winners of the Angie's List Super Service Award have met strict eligibility requirements, which include maintaining an "A" rating in overall grade, recent grade, and review period grade. Winners must also be in good standing with Angie's List and undergo additional screening.



"Service pros that receive our Angie's List Super Service Award represent the best in our network, who are consistently making great customer service their mission," said Angie's List Founder Angie Hicks. "These pros have provided exceptional service to our members and absolutely deserve recognition for the exemplary customer service they exhibited in the past year."



Executive Blue Pools has been listed on Angie's List since 2014. This is the fifth year that the company has received this honor.



For more than two decades, Angie's List has been a trusted name for connecting consumers to top-rated service professionals. Service company ratings are continually updated on Angie's List as new, verified consumer reviews are submitted. Companies are graded in multiple fields, such as price, professionalism, and punctuality.