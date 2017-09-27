Executive Presence Bootcamp Registration Closes October 1st

Indianapolis, IN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/27/2017 --Success in business depends on influencing others. The Executive Presence Bootcamp is for any business professional – not just those who've already reached "C" level – wanting to boost their influencing ability and confidence. This intensive two-day leadership development event gives attendees a deeper understanding of how to practice social agility and manage the perceptions of others. They return to work radiating the power, confidence, and authenticity essential to getting things done.



Bootcamps take place October 19-20 in Reston, VA (Washington DC area,) and October 26-27 in Indianapolis IN. Registration and additional details are on The School of Executive Presence website at https://www.schoolofep.com/bootcamp.



An Intense Program



The two-day bootcamp couples a personal video assessment with an individual E.P. AnalysisTM and instruction from an Executive Presence coach. Participants learn how to develop themselves from the inside out for sustainable results.



During Day 1 attendees learn how the three M's – Mission, Mindset, and Mouth-Messaging underpin the Executive Presence course. Then they learn and practice the five Influencers for increasing value and improving relationships. Before the day ends they will create a Success Blueprint using the P.I.E.S. (Performance, Image, Exposure, Social Agility) structure.



Day 2 addresses a person's presence in high-stakes meetings and presentations. Participants go through a business simulation with opportunities to persuade and influence others using newly learned tools and skills.



Attendees learn how to structure communication – written and spoken – for maximum impact. They learn the importance of social agility to relationship-building, and they grow their ability to deliver presentations that are both attention-grabbing and effective.



Practical Results



Research shows that wallflowers don't get the results they want or the freedom they need to succeed in business. Only those with Executive Presence truly stand out through their ability to get things done. As the video testimonials on The School of Executive Presence website confirm, visibility, influence, and presence can be learned and developed. The Executive Presence Bootcamp provides an intensive immersion in the skills that can be immediately applied in the workplace.



Further Information



The School of Executive Presence was founded and is run by corporate talent development authority Angie Nuttle. For further information on the school and its programs, including the Bootcamp, contact Angie using the email or phone number below or visit www.schoolofep.com.



About The School of Executive Presence

The School of Executive Presence teaches business people how to show up with Visibility, Influence, and Presence through a variety of programs, coaching, and events. They also work directly with organizations to develop their people and potential through Talent Remodeling®. Founded by author, speaker, and Corporate Talent Expert Angela Nuttle, the school yields accelerated results for business professionals who want to modernize business with influential results. The School is a division of Corporate Talent Institute and is open to individuals and organizations.



