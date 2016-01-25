Executive Search Partners Appoints Larry Bobbitt as Partner

Detroit, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/25/2016 --Executive Search Partners, a leading executive search firm specializing in information technology and finance recruiting announced that Larry Bobbitt has joined the firm as its newest Partner.



Drawing on an extensive career in the Information Technology realm, in which he held senior Information Technology Leadership positions with Electronic Data Systems, Andersen Consulting (Accenture), and Capgemini, Bobbitt is responsible for building Executive Search Partner's practice by providing a superior customer experience for clients and candidates. Bobbitt is based in central Florida.



Gary Erickson, Managing Partner ... "Continuing our practice of only hiring outstanding former information technology executives, we are pleased to announce that Larry Bobbitt has joined Executive Search Partners. Larry held Senior Information Technology Leadership positions in several Fortune 500 companies and is an accomplished speaker and thought leader. Full background at http://www.execsearchpartners.com/#!aboutus/galleryPage.



Erickson continued, "Larry will be stepping into the practice at a key time in its growth and will be carrying forward a strong legacy of service. Larry's leadership skills, personal drive and commitment to mentoring, recruiting and delivering the very best talent to the marketplace will help us reach new heights."



"It is a privilege to join the Executive Search Partners team and to support the continued expansion of the company's role in the market during a critical time in the global business environment. Information Technology plays a critical role in business today and will become even more important in the future. The key to applying information technology to address critical business issues is having the right team and talent in your organization. Our focus at Executive Search Partners is to use our experience to insure that our clients have the team in place to support their growth and success. My personal goal will be to provide the best personnel available to our clients



About Executive Search Partners

Executive Search Partners was formed and is run by former Senior Information Technology Executives. Each Partner "grew up" in IT and understands in detail what it takes to be successful at all levels. Each Partner has functioned as individual technical contributors, middle-level managers and senior executives responsible for IT operations, tactics and strategy. Executive Search Partners utilizes this unparalleled depth of knowledge and experience while working with our customers to first specify the exact requirements for each position and then thoroughly screen potential candidates. Executive Search Partners understands Information Technology.



Executive Search Partners has offices in, North Carolina, Florida and Michigan and can be found at http://www.execsearchpartners.com. Larry Bobbitt can be reached at lbobbitt@execsearchpartners.com.