Executive Search Partners Appoints Vishakha Radia as Partner

Detroit, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/03/2015 --Executive Search Partners, a leading executive search firm specializing in information technology and finance recruiting announced that Vishakha Radia has joined the firm as its newest Partner.



Drawing on an extensive career in the Information Technology realm, in which she held Information Technology Leadership positions with Cisco, General Motors and Chrysler, Radia is responsible for building Executive Search Partner's practice by providing a superior customer experience for clients and candidates. Vishakha is based in southeast Michigan and is also on the Executive Board for the Michigan Council Women in Technology (MCWT).



Gary Erickson, Managing Partner ... "Continuing our practice of only hiring outstanding former information technology executives, we are pleased to announce that Vishakha Radia has joined Executive Search Partners. Vishakha held Senior Information Technology Leadership positions in several Fortune 500 companies and is an accomplished speaker and thought leader.



Full background at http://www.execsearchpartners.com/#!aboutus/galleryPage.



Erickson continued, "Vishakha will be stepping into the practice at a key time in its growth and will be carrying forward a strong legacy of service. Vishakha's leadership skills, personal drive and commitment to mentoring, recruiting and delivering the very best talent to the marketplace will help us reach new heights."



"It is a great honor to join Executive Search Partners and help expand the company's presence in the market during a critical time in IT, given the technology disruptions. Both clients and candidates continue to extend how IT enables the business and delivers impact" said Radia. "As the firm continues to grow and position itself as the foremost executive search firm, I look forward to developing relationships for Executive Search Partners that will help build new business, foster strategic alliances and create and maintain strong relationships with current and future clients alike."



About Executive Search Partners

Executive Search Partners was formed and is run by former Senior Information Technology Executives. Each Partner "grew up" in IT and understands in detail what it takes to be successful at all levels. Each Partner has functioned as individual technical contributors, middle-level managers and senior executives responsible for IT operations, tactics and strategy. Executive Search Partners utilizes this unparalleled depth of knowledge and experience while working with our customers to first specify the exact requirements for each position and then thoroughly screen potential candidates. Executive Search Partners understands Information Technology.



Executive Search Partners has offices in, North Carolina, Florida and Michigan and can be found at www.execsearchpartners.com. Vishakha Radia can be reached at vradia@execsearchpartners.com.