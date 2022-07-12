Executive Security Concepts Is a Reliable Provider of Armed Security Guards in Norfolk and Hampton, Virginia

Daleville, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/12/2022 --Executive Security Concepts is a company specializing in dignitary and executive protection. This company was founded by Christopher Ragone, who brought an impressive background to the table as a United States Navy veteran. The Director of Operations of this company also has extensive military and private sector security experience. The rest of the Executive Security Concepts team comprises expert security professionals from the military, law enforcement, and private security backgrounds. This company conducts extensive background checks before hiring anyone, making them a perfect source to seek out the assistance of a capable and reliable investigator in Richmond and Ashburn, Virginia. All the armed guards working with Executive Security Concepts are carefully vetted as well.



Executive Security Concepts is renowned for having expertise in seamlessly adapting its personal and property protection capabilities to address just about any situation. They effectively analyze the venues their clients shall be exposed to, evaluate crowd control scenarios and assess potential threats. Having a wealth of combined experience and expertise to draw from, Executive Security Concepts devises competent strategies tailored to each respective venue or itinerary. In addition to providing a single armed guard for a relatively short period, this company can seamlessly accommodate clients with more large-scale, long-term needs. They have established its name as one of the top firms to seek out the services of armed security guards in Norfolk and Hampton, Virginia.



Anyone looking for a security resource that can provide armed guards for personal protection or facility security can always get in touch with Executive Security Concepts. While their business is headquartered in Roanoke, Virginia, this company caters to clients from several neighboring communities.



The armed guards working with Executive Security Concepts have protected high-ranking business executives, widely recognizable celebrities, politicians, and even members of royal families.



Give Executive Security Concepts a call at 540-314-4098 for details.



About Executive Security Concepts

Executive Security Concepts offers a wide range of security, protection, and personal investigation services to the people of Alexandria, Blacksburg, Charlottesville, Fredericksburg, Harrisonburg, Lynchburg, Richmond, Roanoke, and Salem.