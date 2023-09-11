Executive Security Concepts Offers Armed Guards in Alexandria and Richmond, Virginia

Daleville, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/11/2023 --Whether for personal protection or facility security, a security resource is necessary. Lack of security measures can be problematic in areas where burglary and robbery are day-to-day incidents. Choosing the right armed guard security service can make a huge difference.



Executive Security Concepts will exceed expectations whether clients need armed guards for personal protection or building security. With Roanoke, Virginia, being the company's headquarters, they welcome clients from all around the state.



Hailing extensive background, they ensure total protection so celebrities and other guests never feel uneasy. Their armed guards in Alexandria and Richmond, Virginia have escorted several international dignitaries, politicians, celebrities, business people, and royals throughout their travels here in the United States.



With Christopher Ragone at the helm, Executive Security Concepts brings a lot of credibility and experience to the table. Rex Crockett, the Director of Operations at Executive Security Concepts, along with the team, apply their expertise in both the military and the business sector to ensure top-notch security. All of the armed guards they employ have passed thorough background checks and inspections.



They can adjust their security measures for both people and property to meet the needs of every situation. They evaluate the safety and crowd management of the venue where their clients will be present. Their extensive background allows them to rely on unique tactics for each event venue or schedule. Executive Security Concepts can meet clients' short-term and long-term demands for a single armed guard requirement. They know what it requires to ensure ultimate protection for both personal and commercial needs.



They are delighted to address clients' inquiries concerning using armed guards in any setting. For more information on guard service in Richmond and Fredericksburg, Virginia, visit https://www.executivesecurityconcepts.com/guard-service-personal-protection/.



Contact them at 540-314-4098 immediately to talk with one of their skilled security professionals.



About Executive Security Concepts

Executive Security Concepts offers bodyguards, investigators, and private and event security services in Alexandria, Blacksburg, Charlottesville, Fredericksburg, Harrisonburg, Richmond, Roanoke, and Salem.