Executive Security Concepts Offers Services of Trained Security Guards in Washington, DC and Richmond, Virginia

Daleville, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/19/2022 --Executive Security Concepts started by providing dignitary and executive protection in Northern Virginia, Washington, DC area in 2005. Over the years, their services have expanded quite significantly. Today one can hire an investigator in Richmond and Ashburn, Virginia through Executive Security Concepts. Executive Security Concepts officers are all trained in C-TPAT (Customs-Trade Partnership Against Terrorism) operations and best practices. They provide security consulting for any situation or facility.



Since the time Executive Security Concepts was founded, offering the assistance of armed security guards has been one of its key areas of focus. This company has managed to assemble a top-notch team of industry professionals, subsequently recognizing the need for experienced and trained security guards in many of the regions they serve. The armed security guards working at Executive Security Concepts ideally come from military or police backgrounds. Many of them even have extensive private security experience. Executive Security Concepts has positioned armed, uniformed security guards in many government-subsidized rental communities over the years and can do the same for any residential facility. They are an excellent source for hiring trusted and trained security guards in Washington, DC, and Richmond, Virginia for expansive residential units.



Executive Security Concepts even helps provide uniformed, armed security guards for diverse events. They evaluate each event and associated variables and advise their clients on effective security strategies to keep everyone safe at the function. They may even provide several levels of security within one event. For instance, through Executive Security Concepts, one can get unarmed crowd security and armed security guards for the guest speaker for the same event. This company tries to offer multi-tiered security solutions to its clients, which leaves no stone unturned.



Contact Executive Security Concepts at 540-314-4098.



About Executive Security Concepts

Executive Security Concepts offers bodyguards, investigators, and private and event security services in Alexandria, Blacksburg, Charlottesville, Fredericksburg, Harrisonburg, Richmond, Roanoke, and Salem.