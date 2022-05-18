Executive Security Concepts Offers Trustworthy Private Security in Beckley and Charleston, WV

Daleville, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/18/2022 --Executive Security Concepts is a Roanoke-based company that started to offer dignitary and executive protection in northern Virginia, Washington, DC area in 2005.



Today they are considered one of the most reliable companies to seek out the assistance of personal bodyguards in Danville, Verginia, and Beckley, WV. Security officers of Executive Security Concepts are all trained in C-TPAT (Customs-Trade Partnership Against Terrorism) Operations Procedures and Best Practices. They provide security consulting for any situation or facility. They can create tailored security plans that are suited to each client's distinctive needs.



Executive Security Concepts can provide personal protection for any reason, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. Apart from ongoing personal protection, they also offer personal protection for a limited purpose. For example, if one is going on a business trip abroad and are worried about the dynamic that will be in place when they arrive at the destination, Executive Security Concepts dispatch a personal protection expert (or multiple experts) to accompany the person during the trip. The client list of this company includes celebrities, political figures, royal family members, dignitaries, and other high-profile individuals. Executive Security Concepts is considered to be one of the best providers of private security in Beckley and Charleston, WV. In addition to having bodyguards situated close to a client, they often strategically deploy security personnel at various vantage points, depending on the relevant circumstance. The advanced analytic and logistic capabilities of Executive Security Concepts allow them to thoroughly analyze the nuances of each location along with the provided itinerary.



Executive Security Concepts has been providing personal protection solutions since 2005 and continue to build on its ongoing record of success. They take the physical well-being of their clients extremely seriously and leave no margin for error.



Call Executive Security Concepts at 540-314-4098.



About Executive Security Concepts

Executive Security Concepts offers the Bodyguards, Investigators, and Private and Event Security in Alexandria, Blacksburg, Charlottesville, Fredericksburg, Harrisonburg, Richmond, Roanoke, and nearby areas.