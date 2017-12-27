Executive Security Concepts Secures Events in Washington DC and Arlington with Their Security

Daleville, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/27/2017 --Executive Security Concepts is the place to be for those looking for security for events. The company, one of the best known in the industry for offering security solutions provides uniformed and/or plainclothes personal protection specialists for any size event in any venue. Executive Security Concepts can provide important event security in Washington DC and Arlington from crowds before and during any event for ultimate control and competence.



As a security provider, the goal of Executive Security Concepts is straightforward and clear. They want to create safe and secure spaces for all events. They assess the needs of their clients and design a specific security plan that addresses one's security needs. They understand that every event has unique elements, and they are trained to cover them all. Clients can rely on their event security blanket of protection that promises to keep one's property, visitors, workers, attendees, honored guests, and vendors on a national and international scale all safe and secure throughout the event.



There is no compromise on the quality of service and ESC understands that very well. That is why they go on recruiting only the highest performers in the security industry. The company recruits and hires the best from the fields of military personnel, law enforcement, and private security with previous, successful experience, and provide continuous training on personal protection best practices.



Risk and threat assessment is a primary function of event security, and ESC is expert at it. Our years of experience providing event security against all types of threats is second to none.



From sports festivals to cultural events to visiting conferences and corporate vendors, from music concerts to visiting dignitaries and diplomats, Executive Security Concepts can provide large events with professional, focused event security, world-class service, and peace of mind.



The company also offers the service of a private investigator in Richmond and Alexandria Virginia apart from guard service and personal protection, uniformed security and security consulting.



Call 540-314-4098 for more details.



