Mississauga, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/11/2020 --Proving invaluable for the secure transmission of documents, the Legal Kiosk™ is now a key part of the Executor's Choice line up. Executor's Choice is a software company that specializes in the provision of tools executor's need to complete their administrative tasks quickly and efficiently. A perfect marriage at the intersection of accuracy and time, Emergent's Legal Kiosk software program is on point to help facilitate those goals. It allows for the sharing of workflow and legal documentation across every device with time-saving aptitude. To work its organizational wonders, it depends on 24/7 secure access to the cloud. Now, thanks to Executor's Choice partnership with Emergent, executors have the same resource so widely-recognized by law firms in Canada as a must-have for safely completing administrative tasks.



"It's no secret that when it comes to clients, those in charge of facilitating the smooth transference of information have to make secured, immediate access a priority. That benefit is most important when access pertains to those who may be somewhat out of their depth as the executor of an estate. It's a lot to take on, and Executor's Choice is a leader in the industry for this very reason. We're thrilled to be a part of their ongoing efforts to simplify the process so executors can get back to caring for their extended family and friends at a most sensitive time," said Darren Cooper, President and CEO of Emergent.



Allowing executors to finish in minutes what would typically take numerous hours to complete, Executor's Choice software uses products that are available through local funeral homes, Emergent's software, and other estate professionals.



For more information, visit http://www.emergent.ca.



About Emergent

Emergent is based in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, and provides the marketplace with document creation and file management software. The software is available on a fee-per-file basis. Some of their products include Canada's first two-way integration for Initial Notice/Notice of Change filings for corporations in Ontario, and software for the integration of corporate records, wills, and probate.



Contact:

Darren Cooper

President & CEO, Emergent

dcooper@emergent.ca

647-776-1442



Website:

http://www.emergent.ca