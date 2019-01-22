Exist Management LLC (ExistBI) Provide More Tableau Training Classes for Kaiser Permanente

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/22/2019 --Kaiser Permanente returned to ExistBI to provide more Tableau training for their Mid-Atlantic Medical Research Staff. Kaiser Permanente headquarters is based in Oakland and the company is the largest care management organization in the United States. The company operates over eight states and employs over 200,00 people. They originally approached ExistBI for their unique three day Tableau Desktop bootcamp in December 2018. Following this course, the Kaiser team returned to ExistBI to train more members of their team this January. Both Tableau Classes were delivered on-time and within budget through online, live instructor-led classes with materials and hands-on labs. The research team specifically chose ExistBI's unique three day Tableau Desktop Bootcamp because it combines the Tableau Fundamentals and Intermediate curriculum. The custom training program provides materials and extensive hands-on exercises to re-enforce the skills and knowledge attained.



'Kaiser Permanente were impressed with our trainers experience and communication. They explained that they chose us initially due to our Tableau bootcamp course. This unique combined training course is a time-efficient way to skill up your team to get the most out of your Tableau platform.' Max Russ, Senior Director, Exist BI



Alongside the Kaiser Permanente, ExistBI have recently provided business analytics training to a variety of industry sectors. From finance, government, technology, healthcare, wholesale, acedemia, media and much more. Some recent ExistBI clients include: Barclays, US Bank, Justice Department, US Veteran Affairs, DOJ, Dropbox, Cox Communication, Costco, HealthNet, Integra and USC. This is an indicator of how all industry sectors highly value the need for self-service analytics and data consulting services. To find out more about ExistBI's Tableau training schedules, visit their website: https://www.existbi.com/tableau-training/



About Kaiser Permanente

Kaiser Permanente was founded in 1945 by a physician and a industrialist. Today it has a remarkable almost 12 million health care plan members and 720 medicial facilities. Kaiser Permanente is known for it's high quality of care and focus on preventative medicine.



About ExistBI

ExistBI solves their customers toughest challenges by providing unmatched data warehouse consulting, training and analytics services in digital, technology, finance, marketing, operations and enablement. With offices in California, Ohio, New Jersey, London and Zagreb, they partner with medium to large Companies and government organizations, driving innovation through intelligent data led initiatives. They have experience across most industries and all business functions to deliver transformational outcomes for a demanding new digital world.



