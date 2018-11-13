ExistBI Approached to Join the Amazon Partner Network

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/13/2018 --Leading Big Data and Business Intelligence training and consulting company, ExistBI, has formed an alliance with the world leader in Enterprise Cloud Data Management, Amazon AWS. As partners, ExistBI can now offer their relevant Cloud expertise in systems integration, data migration, data warehousing, machine learning and big data analytics to those migrating to the AWS Platform throughout the United States, Canada, United Kingdom and Europe.



"We are proud to have been invited to join the Amazon Partner Network. Working through the APN will enable the ExistBI team to unlock powerful business solutions for our customers and work closely with one of the most prominent Companies in our generation.' Max T. Russ, Senior Services Director, ExistBI.



ExistBI delivers innovative education with certified, enthusiastic and extremely experienced Big Data trainers. They provide classic and fit for purpose licensed curriculums on site or via live instructor-led virtual classroom (with hands-on labs) to meet the needs of the customer. With the use of such platforms as Informatica and Tableau, organizations are able to expose real-time data for analytics and critical decision making.



About Amazon Partner Network



The APN is a global partner program to provide support to businesses on their Cloud adoption journey. The AWS Partner Network provide software solutions to help with integration and to host the AWS platform. Their consultants help with data migration, design and management of workload on AWS. The AWS ANP only partners with companies with a wealth of experience and expertise in the field of Big Data therefore, businesses know that by commissioning an authorized partner they will be receiving a high quality service. Learn more from the Amazon Partners.



About ExistBI

ExistBI solves their customers toughest challenges by providing unmatched data warehouse consulting and Big Data analytics services in digital, technology, finance, marketing, operations and enablement. With offices in California, Ohio, New Jersey, London and Zagreb, they partner with medium to large Companies and government organizations, driving innovation through intelligent data led initiatives. They have experience across most industries and all business functions to deliver transformational outcomes for a demanding new digital world.



Learn more at ExistBI http://www.existbi.com