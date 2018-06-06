ExistBI at Informatica World 2018

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/06/2018 --A leading authorized Informatica training and trusted Informatica consulting partners, ExistBI attended Informatica World in Las Vegas this May. This conference celebrated Informatica's first 25 years in business with serveral exciting announcements.



The highlights included; CEO Anil Chakravarthy announced the unique partnership with Microsoft to launch the industry's leading iPaaS hosted on Azure. This revoluationary platform provides a one-click solution to data migration. This Data Lake Management tool provides AI-driven access to the right data at the right time seamlessly from the cloud. Amit Walia, Informatica President for Products and Strategic Ecosystems dicussed the benefits of the data intelligence platform CLAIRE, this helps leverage companies metadata capabilities to accelerate data management. He also announced the launch of their new data discovery and protection solution. This AI-driven software has the ability to discover sensitive data and ensure it is compliant with the new GDPR regulations.



'Informatica World showcased some exciting next generation analytics in their new product launches. We're excited to translate these to our customers to help them get the most out of their data in a fast and efficient format.' Max Russ, Senior Director, ExistBI.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QqWJHJG1lwQ



