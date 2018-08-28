ExistBI Consultant Becomes Renowned MicroStrategy Author

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/28/2018 --Exist Management LLC (ExistBI)'s MicroStrategy Consultant Davide Moraschi book, Business Intelligence with MicroStrategy Cookbook has been receiving five star reviews. ExistBI have been providing MicroStrategy training and consulting services since the Company was established in 2008, in the last year they have seen an increase in demand for these BI & Analytics services. Davide's book has been approved by MicroStrategy to be used as supporting text for MicroStategy services. Davide has a wealth of experience in MircoStrategy and SQL Server/Oracle across many industries. He has provided training and consulting all over the globe, therefore it is not a surprise that his book has been such a success.



'The Business Intelligence with MicroStrategy Cookbook by Davide Moreschi is my best technical reading experience so far! Many reasons contribute to it, but first of all it is the author's manner of writing: some very tasteful humor, openness and being exact to the point.' Arthur, Goodreads.com



'Business Intelligence with MicroStrategy Cookbook does a phenomenal job covering all the aspects of business intelligence.' Hardik, Goodreads.com



In their most recent assignment, the ExistBI's team implemented a complex migration for the insurance company RiverStone, a Fairfax Company. The team completed this project onsite, migrating reports from Oracle Discoverer to MicroStrategy. This undertaking is one of many Business Intelligence, Big Data Analytics, Data Warehouse consulting and data integration services engagements ExistBI have successfully completed in the past 12 months. Happy customers include Admiral Insurance, Toshiba, Atos, Costco, Cox Communications, Alliant Energy, ING, US Bank, Orbus Software, Boyd Corporation, Walt Disney just to name a few.



About MicroStrategy

As Companies' volume of data increases as do their needs to manage, merge and analyze this information to gain knowledge and increase profitability. The MicroStrategy dashboards and reports use the latest visual technology and can be explored and delivered on a desktop, through the web, cloud or on a mobile device. This Cube performance allows an impressive speed for high level aggregation and is easily integration with additional software products, all without the help of IT personnel.



How ExistBI can help?



ExistBI solves their customers toughest challenges by providing unmatched big data analytics and business intelligence services in digital, technology, finance, marketing, sales, operations and enablement. With offices in California, Ohio, New Jersey, London and Zagreb, they partner with medium to large Companies and government organizations, driving innovation through intelligent data led initiatives. They have experience across most industries and all business functions to deliver transformational outcomes for a demanding new digital world.



