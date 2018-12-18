ExistBI Deliver IBM Cognos Training to the United States Department of Justice

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/18/2018 --ExistBI were selected by the US Department of Justice, the enforcers of US law to deliver IBM Cognos training. The Justice Department required IBM Cognos analytics training, a five day course for core project team managers, analysts and developers. This is detailed training covers areas such as preparation of useable data, modelling, calculations, analysis, reporting and much more. They requested a training program with extensive hands-on activities to reinforce the skills and knowledge attained. This Cognos training was provided via a licensed virtual environment with a live instructor.



'My training with Bob went really well, thank you! Great instructor."

Lori - Project Manager, United States Department of Justice



Alongside the Justice Department, ExistBI have recently provided business intelligence analytics training and Big Data Consulting to a variety of industry sectors. In Media, Cox Communications and Channel 4. In retail and wholesale, for Costco, John Deere and Kroger. In finance, for Barclays, Zions Bancorps, Riverstone and CIBC. For Government: IRS, NHS, US Patent Office, State of Michigan, Ontario Government, Veteran Affairs and the Ministry of the Environment. For Technology companies such as DropBox and Salesforce. In Healthcare, for Highmark, Kaiser Permanente and Health Net. For Universities, such as Princeton, Duke, USC, UT and BYU just to name a few. This is an indicator of how all industry sectors highly value the need for data warehousing and business analytics.



About The US Department of Justice

The Justice Department first began as the Office of the Attorney General in 1789. Created to uphold the law in cases and participate in cases that concern the United States. The Attorney General's position initially started as a part-time post however, quickly grew in demand and statue. Offering advice and support to the President of the United States. Today the Justice Department is the largest law office in the world, employing over 110,000 people. With their motto; "Who prosecutes on behalf of justice".



About ExistBI

ExistBI solves their customers toughest challenges by providing unmatched data warehouse consulting and Big Data analytics services in digital, technology, finance, marketing, operations and enablement. With offices in California, Ohio, New Jersey, London and Zagreb, they partner with medium to large Companies and government organizations, driving innovation through intelligent data led initiatives. They have experience across most industries and all business functions to deliver transformational outcomes for a demanding new digital world.



