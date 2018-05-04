ExistBI Expands Big Data Division

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/04/2018 --The new generation of Big Data platforms and software require the expertise's of a Big Data Scientist. ExistBI's team of experienced Big Data Scientists are now offering many different Big Data training classes, covering: Basic and Advanced Concepts, Apache's Hadoop, Pig, Sqoop, Cassandra, Impala, HBase, Hive, YARN, HDFS, just to name a few. This initiative is supported by the ExistBI's new Authorized Informatica Training and Informatica Consulting / Resell Partnership - They are leaders in the Enterprise Cloud Data Management.



'Our Big Data training practice has seen quick growth, we provide the standard Big Data vendor curriculum or a fit for purpose training. Our most recent four-day Big Data training for one of the Big Four multi-national accounting firms and their Energy Customer was a huge success. We are also excited to see the growth in our Big Data consulting division, we are working more and more on Big Data Solutions and Services for our customers who are embracing the power of Big Data.' Max Russ, Senior Director, ExistBI.



By unleashing the power of Big Data, information can be used for business growth and development. Businesses can find ways to decrease expenses, accelerate the speed of production and capabilities of their service and discover opportunities for new products or services. ExistBI can help unlock this potential for your businesses growth and development. For more information about ExistBI Big Data services check out their website https://www.existbi.com/big-data-analytics-services/



How ExistBI can help?



ExistBI solves their customers toughest challenges by providing unmatched big data and business intelligence services in training, consulting, digital, technology and operations. With offices in Los Angeles, Ohio, New Jersey, London and Zagreb, they partner with medium to large Companies and government organizations, driving innovation through intelligent data led initiatives. They have experience across most industries and all business functions to deliver transformational outcomes for a demanding new digital world.



