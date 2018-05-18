ExistBI Expands Their MicroStrategy Division

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/18/2018 --Exist Management LLC (ExistBI) have been providing MicroStrategy training and consulting services since the Company was established in 2008, in the last 12 months they have seen an increase in demand for these BI & Analytics services.



ExistBI's team of experienced training professionals and MicroStrategy Certified Developers, Administrators and Engineers (MCD, MCE, MCEP) have recently doubled to meet this demand. In their most recent assignment, the ExistBI's team implemented a complex migration for the insurance company RiverStone, a Fairfax Company. The team completed this project after four months onsite migrating reports from Oracle Discoverer to MicroStrategy. This undertaking is one of many BI Analytics, Data Warehouse consulting and data integration services engagements ExistBI have successfully completed in the past 12 months. Happy customers include Admiral Insurance, Toshiba, Atos, Costco, Cox Communications, Alliant Energy, US Bank, Boyd Corporation, TekSystems, US Navy just to name a few.



"ExistBI's team of resources took responsibility and ownership for tasks. Built a good trust relationship with the Lead architect. Helpful, getting involved outside his job role to move project forward. Worked with rest of team well to ensure they understood what he designed and developed. Easy to work with and clear to understand." Dimi, Chief Data Architect, Acxiom.



"Great MicroStrategy training, the trainer was fantastic and content was very relevant to our current needs. Thanks again." Ash, Senior Finance Manager, Toshiba.



About MicroStrategy

As Companies' volume of data increases as do their needs to manage, merge and analyze this information to gain knowledge and increase profitability. MicroStrategy provides detailed analytics beyond visual reporting, seamlessly from browser-based and mobile Business Intelligence. This Cube performance allows an impressive speed for high level aggregation and is easily integration with additional software products. For more information about ExistBI MicroStrategy Services check out their website https://www.existbi.com/technology-consulting/microstrategy-consulting/



How ExistBI can help?



ExistBI solves their customers toughest challenges by providing unmatched data warehouse consulting and business intelligence services in digital, technology, finance, marketing, operations and enablement. With offices in California, Ohio, New Jersey, London and Zagreb, they partner with medium to large Companies and government organizations, driving innovation through intelligent data led initiatives. They have experience across most industries and all business functions to deliver transformational outcomes for a demanding new digital world.



