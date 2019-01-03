ExistBI Launch New Division Focusing on Infrastructure Consulting Services

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/03/2019 --Exist Management LLC (ExistBI) is excited to announce a new Consulting division focusing on Cloud Infrastructure; services will include strategic planning, architecture design and implementation. ExistBI have a vast amount of experience in the journey to cloud adoption. They have now built a strong team of Infrastructure consultants to deliver intelligent and strategically planned migration solutions. These Infrastructure consulting services will be offered to existing and new customers in the US, Canada, United Kingdom and Europe. ExistBI is already working with the leading Cloud solution providers such as Amazon AWS, Nutanix and Microsoft Azure to ensure a successful customer journey.



"This is an exciting time for us, the new division focusing solely on Infrastructure solutions and migration services has already been assigned several new projects with existing customers desperate for a smooth Cloud migration, services and adoption. As we educate the C-level executives and project stakeholders on the benefits of cloud operations, we anticipate steady growth in capacity and partnerships." Max T. Russ, Services Director, ExistBI.



About Cloud Infrastructure



Information and data can be stored on physical computer servers on site or virtually in a cloud computing service online. There are many competing services such as; Microsoft Azure, Amazon AWS, Google and Nutanix. Choosing the right environment for your business can be challenging and will always benefit from the input of subject matter expert. An Infrastructure expert or consultant will have a wealth of knowledge from architecture, deployment and migration.



How ExistBI can help?



A number of ExistBI's Senior Infrastructure consultants have held CIO and CTO positions in the past decade, have gone through the customer journey successfully on numerous occasions and learned from their mistakes – helping you to avoid them!



ExistBI solves their customers toughest challenges by providing Big Data and infrastructure consulting services in digital, technology, finance, marketing, sales, operations and enablement. With offices in California, Ohio, New Jersey, United Kingdom and Europe, they partner with medium to large Companies and government organizations, driving innovation through intelligent data led initiatives. They have experience across most industries and all business functions to deliver transformational outcomes for a demanding new digital world.



Learn more at ExistBI www.existbi.com