ExistBI Provide Data Integration Training Classes to the Royal Bank of Scotland

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/12/2018 --ExistBI announce their continuing training partnership with The Royal Bank of Scotland. In September this year, ExistBI provided PowerCenter Level One Data Integration training for RBS, the leading Scottish Bank. This introductory course was very successful and taught the team Extraction, Transfer and Loading (ETL) processes alongside, workflow manager tools and much more. After completing this initial engagement RBS swiftly approached ExistBI for more advanced Level Two training. This course took the delegates skills to a higher level with SQL transformation, transaction control, mapping design, cache management and much more. ExistBI provided both these four-day trainings via virtual classroom allowing students the flexibility of taking the class from work or home.



"Excellent trainer presentation and expertise. Very good and useful training." Ram, Technology Services – Royal Bank of Scotland



RBS operates over 700 branches across Scotland, England and Wales. The bank's headquarters are in Edinburgh and currently employees over 71,000 employees over multiple sites. Alongside RBS, ExistBI have recently provided business intelligence training classes in the UK, Europe, US and Canada to Admiral Insurance, Atos, PepsiCo, Johnson & Johnson, Channel 4, DB Schenker. Pramerica Ireland, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, U.S. Bank, IRS, Dropbox, Highmark, Centene and Walt Disney just to name a few. To find out more about ExistBI's Big Data and Data integration training classes, visit their website: https://www.existbi.com/informatica-training/



About ExistBI

ExistBI solves their customers toughest challenges by providing unmatched big data analytics, data warehouse consulting, training and support services in digital, technology, finance, marketing, operations and enablement. With offices in California, Ohio, New Jersey, London and Zagreb, they partner with medium to large Companies and government organizations, driving innovation through intelligent data led initiatives. They have experience across most industries and all business functions to deliver transformational outcomes for a demanding new digital world.



