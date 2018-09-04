ExistBI Provide Data Warehouse Services to Dutch Bank

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/04/2018 --Exist Management LLC (ExistBI)'s complete strategic consulting project for multinational banking and financial services corporation ING Group. ING has in access of 7.5 million clients in over 40 countries. The corporation employs around 54,000 personnel, across the globe. One of ExistBI's leading data specialists worked on site, on the evolution of their data warehouse implementation and modeling to support ING DiBa analytical requirements. They provided AS-IS and TO-BE solutions alongside GAP analysis to be able to move from one to the other without the "Big Bang" approach. This complex project was managed by ExistBI's European division, this has seen increasing demand for their BI and Big Data services in the last twelve months.



'This was a project that saw instant benefits to our client, with daily analysis of their fluid data stream providing vital insight and predictions. I was able to establish a robust warehouse solution that would be compatible with growing data volumes and sources.' Thomas, Head of Consulting, ExistBI



We now live in a data-driven world, companies are producing such a vast amount of data that can benefit their business. However, this data has to be stored, analyzed and be made accessible to the key players in businesses to be impactful. Navigating this ever-changing terrain is extremely challenging and requires the support of a specialist who has experience in multiple technologies, data migration, data integration, security and analytics. ExistBI offers a three-phased approach for strategy and planning, Data Warehouse analysis and design and Data Warehouse implementation. Followed by DWH support and monitoring, if necessary.



ExistBI offer technology specific DWH consulting, including: Microsoft SQL Server, Hadoop / Big Data, Informatica, Oracle, Teradata, DB2, Netezza, Domo just to name a few. In addition, they can assist with the transition to a cloud data warehouse, such as Azure or Amazon.



How ExistBI can help?



ExistBI solves their customers toughest challenges by providing unmatched big data analytics and business intelligence services in digital, technology, finance, marketing, sales, operations and enablement. With offices in California, Ohio, New Jersey, London and Zagreb, they partner with medium to large Companies and government organizations, driving innovation through intelligent data led initiatives. They have experience across most industries and all business functions to deliver transformational outcomes for a demanding new digital world.



