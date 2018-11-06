ExistBI Provide SAP Business Objects Training for Judicial Council of California

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/06/2018 --ExistBI were selected by the Judicial Council of California, the rule-maker of the Californian court system to deliver advanced SAP Business Objects training. This is the third time the Judicial Court have used ExistBI for business intelligence training. The Judicial Council required the SAP Business Objects platform to manage, interpret and report on the vast amount of data they generate. They requested an intermediate to advanced training program with extensive hands-on activities to re-enforce the skills and knowledge attained. This training was provided virtually, with live instructor-led classes.



'ExistBI provided a bootcamp course that included both Basic and Advanced topics, rather than two separate classes. This allowed more efficient use of time for my staff and easier to procure. We had a very positive experience, the instructors from ExistBI had excellent knowledge about the subject area and were able to clarify questions going the extra mile.'



IT Supervisor, Judicial Council of California



Alongside the Judical Court of California, ExistBI have recently provided business intelligence analytics training and consulting to a variety of industry sectors. In Media, Cox Communications and Channel 4. In retail and wholesale, for Costco, John Deere and Kroger. In finance, for Barclays, Zions Bancorps, Riverstone and CIBC. For Government: DOJ, IRS, NHS, US Patent Office, State of Michigan, Ontario Government, Veteran Affairs and the Ministry of the Environment. For Technology companies such as Orbus Software and DropBox. In Healthcare, for Highmark, Kaiser Permanente and Health Net. For Universities, such as Princeton, Duke, USC, UT and BYU just to name a few. This is an indicator on how Data Management and Big Data Analytics is impacting organizations in all sectors. To find out more about ExistBI's SAP Business Objects training, visit their website.



About The Judicial Court Of California

The Judicial Court of California was founded in 1926. In accordance with the Californian Constitution and under the leadership of the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of California, the council is responsible for "ensuring the consistent, independent, impartial, and accessible administration of justice." The courts headquarters is in the Civic Centre in San Francisco. California is the most populated state in Amercia, with over 39 million residents. California's economy is larger than any other state, if it were a country it would have the fifth larges economy in the world.



About ExistBI

ExistBI solves their customers toughest challenges by providing unmatched data warehouse consulting and Big Data analytics services in digital, technology, finance, marketing, operations and enablement. With offices in California, Ohio, New Jersey, London and Zagreb, they partner with medium to large Companies and government organizations, driving innovation through intelligent data led initiatives. They have experience across most industries and all business functions to deliver transformational outcomes for a demanding new digital world.



Learn more at ExistBI http://www.existbi.com