ExistBI Provide Unique Tableau Consulting for Lamps Plus

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/05/2018 --ExistBI are excited to announce their recent unique Tableau consulting and support engagement with Lamps Plus. Lamps Plus is a privately-owned coperation that designs, manufacturers and sells lamps. The company operates over 40 sites and is a worldwide enterprise with headquarters in Los Angeles, California. The company was searching for a unique Tableau solution for managing their various forms of data within the Tableau platform, this solution involved additional layers of security. The solution is not provided by Tableau and had to be developed for the customer. ExistBI were able to provide a detailed work proposal that exceeded their expectations. The team initially created a solution which configures an information barrier to prevent exchanges or communication that could lead to conflicts of interest. ExistBI would then continue supporting Lamps Plus with daily Tableau administration and workbook development tasks.



'This is a unique consulting engagement for us as we are showcasing our teams advanced skills within data security and the Tableau platform. Senior Stakeholders in all orgs. are starting to see tangible results in harnessing the power of data and the need to use data analytics and visualization software such as Tableau across the enterprise.' Max Russ, Senior Director, ExistBI.



Alongside Lamps Plus, ExistBI have recently provided Tableau consulting services and Tableau training classes to a variety of industry sectors. In retail and wholesale, for Costco, John Deere and Kroger. In finance, for Barclays, CrossCountry Mortgage, Zions Bancorps and CIBC. For the US and Canadian Government: IRS, US Patent Office, State of Michigan, Ontario Gov., Veteran Affairs and the Ministry of the Environment. For Technology companies such as Dropbox, Orbus Software and Doctors.com. In Healthcare, for Highmark, Kaiser Permanente, Centene and Health Net. For Universities, such as Princeton, Duke, USC, UT and BYU. This is an indicator on how data management and data analytics is impacting organizations in all sectors.



To find out more about ExistBI's Tableau consulting services, visit their website:



ExistBI solves their customers toughest challenges by providing unmatched data warehouse consulting and Big Data analytics services in digital, technology, finance, marketing, operations and enablement. With offices in California, Ohio, New Jersey, London and Zagreb, they partner with medium to large Companies and government organizations, driving innovation through intelligent data led initiatives. They have experience across most industries and all business functions to deliver transformational outcomes for a demanding new digital world.



