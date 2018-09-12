ExistBI Releasing Free Big Data Training Video

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/12/2018 --Exist Management LLC (ExistBI) are publishing on YouTube and on their website a Free Big Data training course. This video is a condensed version of their one-day 'Big Data Concepts for beginners' class, presented by one of their senior data scientists and business intelligence trainers. This one-day course is designed to give you a basic understanding of Big Data, the architecture in a typical Big Data system, the ecosystem and discusses the key players in the Big Data landscape. The agenda includes data volumes, storage and Big Data Analytics, such as: HDFS, HBase, Hive, Cassandra, Impala. Also, the Important building blocks for a Big Data platform, including: Pig, Hive, Cassandra, Impala. The trainer also discusses how the business or organizations can benefit from Big Data initiatives.



'There is no denying the digital age we now live in and to succeed in business you have to know how to get the most out of your data. The volumes of data that even a small business generates is substantial and to have an informed understanding of Big Data is essential. We wanted to provide this class for free because in our experience it offers the fundamentals critical for every business.' Max Russ, Senior Director, ExistBI



By unleashing the power of Big Data, information can be used for growth and development. You can find ways to decrease expenses, accelerate the speed of production and capabilities of services and discover opportunities for new products/services. ExistBI can help unlock this potential. For more information on this course visit https://www.existbi.com/big-data-training/big-data-for-beginners-hadoop-training/ ExistBI offer a wide range of enablement services, including: Tableau classes, Informatica training, Cognos training, IBM DataStage training, Business Objects training, Microsoft Business Intelligence and MicroStrategy training.



The Free Big Data training course video will be released on SEPTEMBER 26TH. Visit the ExistBI website to sign up for access.



How ExistBI can help?



ExistBI solves their customers toughest challenges by providing unmatched big data analytics, business intelligence and Data Warehousing Consulting services in digital, technology, finance, marketing, sales, operations and enablement. With offices in California, Ohio, New Jersey, London and Zagreb, they partner with medium to large Companies and government organizations, driving innovation through intelligent data led initiatives. They have experience across most industries and all business functions to deliver transformational outcomes for a demanding new digital world.



