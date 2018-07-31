ExistBI Shortlisted for Best Big Data Solutions Provider 2018

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/31/2018 --ExistBI have been selected by CIOReview, as one of the best Big Data Solutions providers. CIOReview is the leading print magazine resource that bridges the gap between enterprise IT vendors and buyers. It is the foremost resource that shares innovative enterprise solutions developed by established solutions providers, upcoming hot enterprises and is a neutral source for technology decision makers. They are currently complying their special edition issue covering Big Data Solutions and have reviewed the global suppliers in the vastly competitive world of Big Data. ExistBI are proud to be nominated as a leading service provider.



'Our team our very proud to be shortlisted by CIOReview, we have been providing Big Data training and consulting for over 10 years and the demand for such services is increasing at an unprecedented rate. We are very pleased to be recognized in this way.' Max Russ, Senior Director, ExistBI



The world of Big Data is intracute and complex with the introduction of new and evolving software platforms and storage solutions continualy progressing. ExistBI can provide a wealth of training opportunites and consulting support. With experience in Big Data Analytics, Data Lake Services and Data Warehouse Consulting they can assess your needs and devise the best fit for your project.



About ExistBI

ExistBI solves their customers toughest challenges by providing unmatched data warehouse consulting and Big Data analytics services in digital, technology, finance, marketing, operations and enablement. With offices in California, Ohio, New Jersey, London and Zagreb, they partner with medium to large Companies and government organizations, driving innovation through intelligent data led initiatives. They have experience across most industries and all business functions to deliver transformational outcomes for a demanding new digital world.



