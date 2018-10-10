ExistBI Speaks at Big Data Industry Conference

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/10/2018 --Exist Management LLC (ExistBI) very own Big Data specialist Tomi Krizan gives a compelling talk at the Data Science conference in Europe. This renown conference is known in the industry to provide visionary insight into the latest updates in the world of Data Science. The conference is attended by delegates from around the globe, with speakers from Companies such as BMW, Tesla, Turkcell, Alibaba Group, Yahoo, TomTom, A1 Telekom and Goldman Sachs giving insight into predictive analytics, machine learning and data analysis platforms. Tomi's presentation covered the use of smart technology within homes, he expanded on the impact of this technology and provided insight and understanding into how it can decrease utility costs, stress levels and protect health. This is an area of special interest to him and he has a breadth of experience in this revolutionary field. The talk was well received, with the audience providing positive feedback. Tomi was also asked to sit on panels during the conference, where they discussed topics such as the impact of geospatial data on society and the economy, plus building blocks for big data based decision making.



'The Data Science Conference 4.0 is a fantastic sounding board for great minds in the industry to come together. Through my presentation I aimed to provide an insight into the impact of tapping into a smart home network, communicating and implementing a central collection within a home and using analytic solution to start building models which can help us save money and even protect our lives and property by tracking and predicting potential problematic situations (fire, smoke, CO and other gas related fumes, intruders). The talk stimulated great conversation in the question time.' Tomi Krizan, Principal Consultant & Consulting Director at ExistBI.



ExistBI provide a wide range of consulting, support and training services that include: Cloud, Big Data, Data Lake, Data Warehousing, Predictive Analytics, Tableau, MicroStrategy, SAP Business Objects, Informatica training and IBM Cognos BI training just to name a few. They have a passionate and experienced team of strategic business intelligence specialists who provide consulting and training around the globe.



ExistBI solves their customers toughest challenges by providing unmatched big data analytics, business intelligence and Data Warehousing Consulting services in digital, technology, finance, marketing, sales, operations and enablement. With offices in California, Ohio, New Jersey, United Kingdom and European Union, they partner with medium to large Companies and government organizations, driving innovation through intelligent data led initiatives.



