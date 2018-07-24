ExistBI to Implement New Tableau Training for Dropbox

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/24/2018 --ExistBI have been selected by Dropbox, the leading online file hosting service to deliver advanced Tableau training. Dropbox require the Tableau platform to manage, interpret and report on the vasts amount of data they generate. Dropbox requested an intermediate to advanced training program with extensive hands-on activities to re-enforce the skills and knowledge attained.



'The Dropbox team had some former knowledge of Tableau however, wished to development their skills with our unique three day advanced Tableau training bootcamp. We provide onsite and live instructor-led virtual training. All delegates receive materials, access to our licensed training environment and work through extensive hands-on labs.' Zach, Senior Trainer, ExistBI



Alongside Dropbox, ExistBI have recently provided business intelligence analytics training and Tableau consulting to a variety of industry sectors. In Media, Cox Communications and Channel 4. In retail and wholesale, for Costco, John Deere and Kroger. In finance, for Barclays, Zions Bancorps, Riverstone and CIBC. For Government; IRS, NHS, US Patent Office, State of Michigan, Ontario Government, Veteran Affairs and the Ministry of the Environment. For Technology companies such as Orbus Software and Doctors.com. In Healthcare, for Highmark, Kaiser Permanente and Health Net. For Universities, such as Princeton, Duke, USC, UT and BYU just to name a few. This is an indicator on how data management and Big Data analytics is impacting organizations in all sectors.



About Dropbox

Dropbox was founded in 2007, and since it's infancy has been a huge success. The Californian based company offers cloud storage, file synchronization, personal cloud and slient software. It is estimated that Dropbox has over 500 million users, with 3.3 billion shared connections being made through this platform.



About ExistBI

ExistBI solves their customers toughest challenges by providing unmatched data warehouse consulting and Big Data analytics services in digital, technology, finance, marketing, operations and enablement. With offices in California, Ohio, New Jersey, London and Zagreb, they partner with medium to large Companies and government organizations, driving innovation through intelligent data led initiatives. They have experience across most industries and all business functions to deliver transformational outcomes for a demanding new digital world.



