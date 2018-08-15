ExistBI Top 10 Artificial Intelligence Solution Provider

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/15/2018 --A leading technology magazine, Insurance CIO Outlook have nominated ExistBI to be shortlisted for the top 10 Artifical Intelligence solution provider for 2018. Insurance CIO Outlook is a unique print and online magazine that provides a platform where CIOs, IT specialists and other key decision makers can share their knowledge and perspective on the insurance industry. The magazine was developed with the aim to offer insight into the ever-growing technology industry specifically. The team at Insurance CIO Outlook are currently working on Artificial Intelligence solution special edition and wish to reward ExistBI.



'Our team our very proud to be shortlisted by Insurance CIO Outlook, we have been in the AI, Machine Learning and Business Intelligence space for over 10 years and the demand for such solutions, consulting and training is increasing at an unprecedented rate. We are very pleased to be recognized in this way.' Max Russ, Senior Director, ExistBI



The world of Machine learning is complex and fascinating with the introduction of new and evolving software platforms continualy progressing. ExistBI can provide a wealth of knowledge and experience through specific solutions, training opportunites and consulting support. With deep experience in Big Data analytics, Tableau consulting, Informatica consulting and training, IBM Watson, Datastage training and consulting, just to name a few, they can assess your needs, create a powerful data strategy and deliver on-time and budget.



One particular area of expertise is predictive analytics which predicts future behavior or events utilizing the information you currently hold. Companies in a wide range of markets including energy, utilities and mining, telecoms, pharmaceuticals, retail, healthcare and financial services that fail to use their data proactively are missing out on a whole range of benefits. These include steady and incremental profitability improvements through promotion and pricing optimisation; the quick creation of new data models to support a single view of the customer; and more successful up-sell, cross-sell and retention through personalised consumer engagement. Using predictive analytics, companies can grow revenues and reduce outbound marketing costs by improving response rates through refined targeting with offers tailored to specific customer needs.



Artifical Intelligence is the future, if companies embrace it they can gain huge benefits and see a significant impact on profitability and development. Navigating these revolutionary technologies is challenging and requires experienced specialist to train and support you. We would like to congratulate ExistBI on being the world leading AI solutions provider for 2018.



About ExistBI

ExistBI solves their customers toughest challenges by providing unmatched machine learning, data warehouse consulting and Big Data analytics services in digital, technology, finance, marketing, operations and enablement. With offices in California, Ohio, New Jersey, London and Zagreb, they partner with medium to large Companies and government organizations, driving innovation through intelligent data led initiatives. They have experience across most industries and all business functions to deliver transformational outcomes for a demanding new digital world.



