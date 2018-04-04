ExistBI Trains Up US Veterans

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/04/2018 --ExistBI are proud to announce their recent successful training with the United States Department of Veterans Affairs. The team at ExistBI have a passion for supporting those who serve or have serve in the forces. They stand behind the Veterans Affairs's mission "To care for him who shall have borne the battle". The United States military is one of the largest armed forces in relation to employed personnel. They offer their power of defence all over the world, with over 800 bases being outside the United States.



ExistBI recently provided live instructor-led virtual online training to individual Veterans and a team at US Veterans Affairs. They all successfully completed ExistBI's Unique Three Day Tableau Bootcamp. This dynamic Tableau training takes users from beginner to intermediate level by the end of the three day course.



This is what Eric, a US Veteran had to say:



'The Tableau Desktop Bootcamp was outstanding! The trainer did a remarkable job facilitating. Will certainly recommend your team to others.'

Eric Bell - Strategic Services @Duke University



ExistBI regularly provides training and consulting for multiple Business Intelligence & Big Data Technology platforms such as Tableau, SAP Business Objects, MicroStrategy, IBM Information Management, Informatica, Microsoft BI and many more, to those in military services (including US Navy) and Veterans. The company even offers a significant discount, contact them for further details.



How we can help you?

ExistBI solves their customers toughest challenges by providing unmatched big data and business intelligence services in training, consulting, digital, technology and operations. They currently partner with many of the Global 2000 and government orgs., driving innovation through intelligent data led initiatives. With expertise across most industries and all business functions, we deliver transformational outcomes for a demanding new digital world.



Learn more at www.existbi.com