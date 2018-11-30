ExistBI's Fortune 500 Customer U.S Bank Returns for More Tableau Training

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/30/2018 --U.S. Bank returned to ExistBI to provide additional Tableau training. U.S. Bank Headquarters is based in Minnesota and the company has been ranked the 5th largest in America. U.S. Bank first came to ExistBI for Informatica PowerCenter training in 2016. This year, they were after the unique 3-day Tableau Desktop training for 10 students in August, this class was successfully delivered on-time and budget. The Bank then returned to ExistBI to commission further staff to complete the Tableau training in November. These engagements were delivered online, through live instructor-led classes with materials and hands-on exercises. The U.S. Bank business intelligence analytics team specifically chose ExistBI's unique three day Tableau Desktop Bootcamp because it combines the Tableau Fundamentals and Intermediate curriculum. The custom training program provides materials and extensive hands-on exercises to re-enforce the skills and knowledge attained.



'We were happy to be working with U.S. Bank again. Their team have benefited greatly from the revolutionary visualizations of the Tableau platform. And, are now skilled in creating interactive dashboards to make their data more accessible. We used our licensed online training environment to provide our live three day classes. The training was a huge success and we hope to train up more of the U.S. Bank team in the future.' Tyler, Senior Trainer, ExistBI



To find out more about ExistBI's Tableau training schedules, visit their website: https://www.existbi.com/tableau-training/



About U.S. Bank

U.S. Bank was founded in 1863 in Portland, Oregon and since its infancy has been a huge success. This now Minnesota based household Bank is the 5th largest in the United States, with over 73,000 employees, over 3,000 branchs and assets that are estimated to exceed $450 billion.



About ExistBI

ExistBI solves their customers toughest challenges by providing unmatched data warehouse consulting, training and analytics services in digital, technology, finance, marketing, operations and enablement. With offices in California, Ohio, New Jersey, London and Zagreb, they partner with medium to large Companies and government organizations, driving innovation through intelligent data led initiatives. They have experience across most industries and all business functions to deliver transformational outcomes for a demanding new digital world.



