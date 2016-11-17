Exit-Planning Expert Teaches Co-Founders How to Achieve a Successful Exit in New Book

Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/17/2016 --Patrick Ungashick is the CEO and founder of NAVIX Consultants, a national team that provides exit solutions to owners of small to mid-market size companies. Ungashick, who has been featured in a variety of publications including Wall Street Journal, New York Times, and Financial Week, has provided exit advice to businesses for more than 25 years. Knowing the value and specific need of this type of consulting, Ungashick has now written his second book on exit-planning, A Tale of Two Owners, releasing this November 30th.



In A Tale of Two Owners, Al Beaman and Robert Gilmore have been business partners for seventeen years and are co-owners of a highly respected and successful IT services company. While Robert does not want to sell the business, and wishes to eventually pass ownership down to his daughter, Al has a different plan. He wants to sell their company for top dollar. The two partners inevitably find themselves butting heads for the first time, and aren't sure on the future direction of their business.



"About seven in ten privately held businesses have multiple owners," Ungashick points out. "The image of the business owner alone at the top is a myth. Most owners have partners. If business co-owners are going to exit successfully one day, they have to learn how to align their goals. For many business co-owners, this is easier said than done."



Ungashick uses this in-depth example of a co-owner conflict to illustrate real-life, helpful exit strategies to readers. Through the book, Ungashick provides valuable and applicable advice on how cofounders can exit their businesses without denying the conflicting desires of their business partner.



A Tall of Two Owners will be available on Amazon.com, Navixconsultants.com, and on Shop.BookLogix.com.