ExitCoachRadio.com Launches Audio Library for Baby Boomer Business Owners Looking Toward Retirement

Orange, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/25/2015 --At the request and urging of their 45k faithful listeners, the successful business succession planning site ExitCoachRadio.com announces the launch of their smartphone-accessible Audio Library. With over 750 interviews about owner transition, value growth strategies and business succession in podcast format, the site now becomes an exit planning hub. Honing in on how to sell a business and enjoy retirement, listeners can strategize with information on twelve business topics. These topics engagingly target what every baby boomer needs to know to become financially secure.



Founded only two short years ago with only two guests a week, the financial planning podcast has blossomed. Currently hosting a nine guest per week workshop, this is the raw material used in the plethora of interviews now available on the site. The show's host Bill Black, a 30 year financial consultant and one of America's first Certified Exit Planners, interviews advisors, authors and industry thought leaders as they share the wealth of their knowledge. Among other topics they engage about how to manage and retain key employees, grow the value of a business and seamlessly transfer it to a new owner.



Black said of the usefulness of the newly launched audio library, "There are millions of baby boomers who own a business who are heading into retirement. Fact is, they don't have a clue about how difficult it will be to sell or otherwise transfer their business interest. Thankfully they can come to ExitCoachRadio.com and listen to specific topics and hear amazing tips, ideas, and precautions from a wide variety of guests right from their smartphone. We kept the content to 20 minutes and made it accessible from smartphones so listeners can learn while they drive or exercise because our listeners don't have much free time."



The business succession & exit planning site also offers several self-help assessment tools, articles, and a feature whereby listeners can schedule a 20 minute call with Bill Black himself. "We want business owners to have the opportunity to listen and learn, but more importantly, to take action on their planning. Too many owners have not yet started the clock on their planning. This site helps them do so", Black added.



About ExitCoachRadio.com

ExitCoachRadio.com was founded in 2013 to provide business owners with business succession and exit planning tips, ideas and precautions to prepare for retirement. In podcast format the Exit Coach Radio Show is hosted by Bill Black who is a Certified Exit Planner.



The Exit Coach Radio Show airs live every Thursday at 10am-12pm PST.



