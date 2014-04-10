North Finchley, London -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/10/2014 --The Headquarters of the online office supplies store Supply2Office.com has just announced that they have completed their first year in the office supply game with positive growth throughout the year. Starting as a no-name online office supply company just one year ago, Supply2Office.com has quickly made a name for itself as one of the top ranked office supply stores online.



When asked about how they managed to get the company off to such a strong start, Michael Reed, Supply2Office’s CEO said, “We make sure we keep our inventory large and fully stocked, inform our customers every time new products are available / added and offer shipping at fast and competitive rates.” He also mentioned that they have spent a lot of time analyzing their customer behavior data and adjusting their website to improve the overall user experience. “Customers expect to find what they are looking for even before they are sure of exactly what it is they need. We have done our best to make our website that intuitive. We still have a long way to go,” Michael said, “but our first years sales indicate we’re on the right path.”



Whether or not Supply2Office.com can sustain its first year’s growth figures remains to be seen but, for now, they’re a promising little company that we need to keep a big eye on.



You can take a look at Supply2Office's website at Supply2Office.com for more information on the products available for sale.