Exotics by Cedrick Receives a Design Patent for Snake Bottoms - the Redefinition of Luxury Shoes

Tampa, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/12/2017 --With a tagline like "Live Life Through Your Soles" Exotics By Cedrick has dropped a hint. Upping the ante on stripper heels for the discriminating set, the designer shoe company has redefined the four to six-inch heel. Recently granted a U.S. design patent for high heel outsoles swathed in leather snake skin and encrusted with Swarovski crystals, "snake bottoms" have come to play. And play they will; they're luxury heels on a mission.



With work of art sensibilities, Exotics By Cedric's celebrity shoes are not only stylish, they're in support of HIV/AIDS research. Cedrick McDonald, Designer and CEO of the company, said, "Three percent of all profits for our proprietary design will be donated to fight AIDS. So remember, when you rock your snake bottoms you wear hope."



For more information visit http://www.exoticsbycedrick.com.



About Exotics By Cedrick

Exotics By Cedrick is based in Tampa, Florida and supplies the marketplace with luxury designer shoes.



