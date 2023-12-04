Cudahy, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/04/2023 --Travel under normal conditions can sometimes be a challenge, and this is compounded when a traveler has a power wheelchair or scooter. With advances in technology there are now better electric travel wheelchair options for people in Racine, Lake Geneva, Green Bay, Kenosha, Milwaukee, Appleton, and the surrounding areas. Access Elevator, a leader in providing mobility and accessibility products, has two models of electric travel wheelchairs that make any travel easier, including air travel.



Years ago, the electric wheelchairs and scooters that were available were heavy and cumbersome to use and move around. With the technological advances and different materials used for the batteries, this new wave of electric travel wheelchairs, like the WHILL Model F, are lighter and easier to use. The Model F weighs less than 60 pounds, which makes it one of the lightest electric travel wheelchairs available. It also folds up for easy storage as well as for travel.



This model also has an impressive range of more than 12 miles on a single charge of the battery. This means that users have the freedom to go wherever they want. With the Model F being approved for air travel, users can travel anywhere that they desire and be confident that they will be able to see what they want to see with this compact electric travel wheelchair.



The other electric travel wheelchair that they offer is the WHILL Model C2. This model is a bit larger and offers some extra weight capacity from this more robust design. This model still boasts a range of 11 miles with a top speed of five miles per hour. This model is also air travel certified allowing users to travel when and where they want. It has an obstacle clearance of two inches as well so getting around on different terrain types will be no problem.



With the electric travel wheelchairs, it won't matter if users are just traveling around Racine, Lake Geneva, Green Bay, Kenosha, Milwaukee, Appleton, and the surrounding areas, or if they are traveling around the country. The team at Access Elevator can help users decide which of these lightweight electric travel wheelchairs will work best for them, all they need to do is contact them or stop in at one of their showrooms.



