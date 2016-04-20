Expede IT Solutions Launches First Crowdfunding Initiative to Grow Yada - Its Events Management and Collaboration Platform

Leeds, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/20/2016 --A new events management platform from Expede IT Solutions looks set to transform the way parties, and other sports, social or corporate events are created and arranged - and add a whole new dimension of fun into the bargain. yada embraces the use of technology and social media in coordinating events, with the app's designers demonstrating empathy and understanding into the way that people enjoy and share social occasions and multimedia today. The app allows users to create their very own customized event and then invite selected friends to their party or meet-up via the yada app or social media links. At the time of the event, users can go into the app on their smartphone and share photos and videos of the occasion in full swing - all using a secure platform. It even allows those who were invited but couldn't attend to observe the event remotely in real-time using Live View.



About yada

yada is the brainchild of Expede IT Solutions Limited, a U.K. based Information Technology Company that delivers technology supported business change to clients. Currently listed on Crowd For Angels, potential investors have a unique opportunity to receive shares in the company from as little as £25. Funds raised will be used to help accomplish specific goals which will enable this exciting new app to grow and expand its possibilities further.



Free to download from iTunes and Google Play, yada can aid the organisation of small gatherings and holidays, to much bigger events including weddings, huge parties, and conferences. "yada is the perfect app for every event. Whether you are creating an event for personal, corporate, or nightlife use, yada has everything you need," say the developers. Using a wedding as an example, photographs and videos that users take from their smartphones via the app can be streamed to large screens around the wedding venue, or shared with other guests in real-time providing a fun, interactive, social experience. Guests at the wedding breakfast could download yada by scanning the QR code.



With more and more people initiating, arranging, and sharing social events using hand-held technology, yada is the perfect solution to facilitate organisation and make events even more memorable.