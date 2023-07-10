Experience Deep Sea Fishing in Miami with Therapy IV - the Perfect Charter for First-Timers!

Miami Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/10/2023 --No prior experience is needed to join Therapy IV on one of their fishing excursions. Captain Stan and his crew are happy to introduce you to the pleasures of Miami deep sea fishing, showing you the fundamentals and working their way up. They'll teach you how to cast, reel, and bait, and show you where the fish like to hide. Everything is included in the charter – bait, tackle, and equipment, so all you need to do is show up and have a good time. You don't even have to have a fishing license – the captain's license covers your license.



The experienced crew of Therapy IV have been frequenting these seas for decades, and they're always up-to-date on the events happening and where. If their current endeavor proves unsuccessful, they'll move on to a new location. They want to make sure you have a memorable experience that you'll never forget. So if you're looking for a deep sea fishing experience in Miami, look no further than Therapy IV – the perfect charter for first-timers!



For more information or to book your next experience deep sea fishing in Miami, please call Therapy IV at 305-555-1234 or visit therapy4.com.



About Therapy IV

Therapy IV Deep Sea Fishing is a Miami Beach based deep sea fishing company. With over 50 years of experience fishing the South Florida waters, Captain Stan and his crew are experts in the area. They offer fishing experiences for all levels, from seasoned fishermen to those just getting started.