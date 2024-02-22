Experience Precision and Reliability with Ultrasonic Flow Meters

Avon Park, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/22/2024 --Ultrasonic clamp-on flow meters have been a reliable and efficient solution for the continuous measurement of many types of liquids for the past few decades. As the name implies, these flow meters require no cutting of pipes and are equipped with external transducers. The transducers are locked to the outside of the pipe wall and produce a sound wave that travels through the liquid to calculate the flow rate. This enables users to add a flow meter installation without disrupting or stopping flow in the pipes during installation process as well as makes it easier to maintain afterward.



The Avanti Company is well aware of the benefits of ultrasonic clamp-on flow meters and offers their clients a wide range of high precision flow meters suitable for their various liquid measurement needs. Ultrasonic clamp-on flow meters provide precise and accurate measurement of most of the common industrial liquids including wastewater and chemical solutions.



Ultrasonic clamp-on flow meters are non-invasive, which means they do not interfere with the flow in the pipes, making them versatile enough to handle hazardous materials safely and efficiently. Plus, with their small footprint, they can be easily installed both indoors and outdoors. Ultrasonic clamp-on flow meters come equipped with advanced features such as self-diagnostics and advanced data logging that helps minimize downtime and simplify the entire operation process. They also offer complete integration into industrial control systems, which makes them ideal for remote monitoring and control.



Apart from providing high-quality ultrasonic clamp-on flow meters, the Avanti Company also provides a wide range of services that help ensure accuracy and precision of the devices. Their engineers and technicians are highly skilled and knowledgeable about the flow meters, allowing them to quickly identify potential problems and accurately assess the requirements of clients. With their in-house service capabilities and knowledgeable staff, they are able to quickly and efficiently address any issue that may arise.



The Avanti Company is your leading provider for accurate flow measurements. With their reliable and quality ultrasonic clamp-on flow meters and comprehensive technical services, they strive to fulfill any measurement and control need.



About the Avanti Company

The Avanti Company has been providing superior quality engineered products and superior customer service to the Florida measurement and control market since 1977. Their commitment to providing quality products and services has made them a trusted name in the industry. With their in-house service capabilities and knowledgeable staff, they are able to quickly and efficiently address any issue that may arise.