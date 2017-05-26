Experienced Builder in Charlotte and Waxhaw NC Is Perfect for Kitchen and Bathroom Remodeling

Charlotte, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/26/2017 --When it is a kitchen or bathroom remodeling job that needs to be taken care of, there is one company that can help you out. The company named GJK Building and Remodeling is one of the premier resources for all your bathroom and kitchen remodeling needs. They have been in business for more than 25 years now, and they have been doing an excellent job in this regard. There are positive reviews and a steady support from the clients that have helped them be at the top of their trade. Good work shows and clients have been appreciating the quality of work that this builder in Charlotte and Waxhaw NC has been showcasing since the past so many years. The personal approach and the detailed work has won many hearts. They treat every kitchen and bathroom remodeling project as their personal project so that you are assured of the highest quality of work. They also offer something extra that is hard to find with any other general contractor in Charlotte and Matthews NC. GJK Building and Remodeling provides warranty for an entire year. That means the builder will always be around when you would need to make adjustments.



Kitchen and bathroom remodeling is one of those investments that gets you return in the long term. All the changes that are incorporated add value to the property and does not depreciate it in any way. All the money that goes in this remodeling project is money well spent. If you are not ready for remodeling, then talk to them about kitchen and bathroom renovation. That way you do not have to indulge in structural changes but simply upgrading the space.



Call them right now at 704-845-6036 to discuss things.



About GJK Building and Remodeling

GJK Building and Remodeling is a general contractor in Charlotte and Matthews NC who has been offering kitchen and bathroom remodeling, adding Sunrooms, custom home building and more.