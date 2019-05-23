Experienced Content Strategist Introduces Intensive Classroom Workshops for Beginners and Professionals

Kolkata, India -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/23/2019 --After acquiring over two decades of top level experience in the field of result oriented content marketing, Apratim Mukhopadhyay is all set to venture into the world of training and education. Apratim has been a part of the digital boom since its very early days, and seen the industry evolve over the last twenty years. He is now looking to pass on his hard earned expertise to help others make the most out of digital content without relying on agencies.



In the recent years, the digital content space has suffered seriously due to the lack of vertical content experts, content conceptualizers, or experts that are solely dedicated to content. Instead, the task of dealing with content is being handled mostly these days by technologists. This has resulted in multiple companies remaining under-served in this space because of their focus on technology, when it should be on content.



At a time when the industry is undermining the importance of content in content marketing, Mukhopadhyay plans to change this scenario by teaching people the techniques of using content to reach customers, instead of depending on technology.



"My main goal is to add value to what they already know and change the outlook on content and how it's used," Apratim says. "I want to teach people the importance of conceptualizing content and the art of storytelling. With my courses, people will learn to be able to choose Content over technology. "



Apratim is the lifeblood Enter Cerebrum, a company that he built-up from the ground by putting together all his knowledge, skills, and experience. Instead of following the companies that are continuously in the business of scaling up, Enter Cerebrum has always dared to put quality ahead of quantity.



Utilizing all he has learnt over the last twenty years, Apratim has developed basic, intermediate and advanced level courses on Content Creation and Marketing. Some of these courses are truly out of the box, to help develop/sharpen unique insights by strategic management.



"The role of communicators is to communicate; let's not pass this off as the job of technology, Mukhopadhyay added. "My aim is to share this knowledge and help individuals learn the content side of the game for a change."