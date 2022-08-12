Experienced Florida Truck Accident Attorney

Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/12/2022 --Trucking accidents can result in serious injuries. Due to the complexities of determining who may be held liable (the driver, trucking company, and those who performed maintenance and repairs), fighting a legal battle can take a long time and cause additional stress if you don't have the right legal representation.



You might be shocked at the lengths to which some trucking companies try to hide driver misconduct and keep operations running smoothly. While not every trucking company is negligent, some companies' activities put motorists in danger on a regular basis, and those negligent companies should be held completely accountable. Knowing when and how to hold a trucking company accountable is critical because companies typically have more insurance coverage and assets, boosting your chances of receiving full reimbursement for your losses.



Contact a Florida car accident attorney if you or someone you know has been injured or killed in a Florida truck accident. For these types of difficult cases, it is critical that victims take the time to hire the correct attorney. James Piccolino Law, P.A. has a long history of successfully representing clients and achieving positive outcomes.



About James Piccolino Law, P.A.

James Piccolino, an attorney and seasoned chiropractor, will work closely with you to ensure that your claim is handled properly. Their firm is dedicated to locating all available sources of compensation and aggressively pursuing the full amount that you deserve. To schedule a consultation, please contact Piccolino Law online or call 844.452.6377.