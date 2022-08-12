Experienced Miami Divorce Lawyers Uncover Hidden Assets

Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/12/2022 --Parties involved in divorce must provide a complete financial disclosure to each other, as well as the court. Unfortunately, not everyone who is going through a divorce acts reasonable. Many people try to conceal their assets and income in order to get a better property and alimony settlement. However, this action is fraud, and if discovered, the dishonest party could face serious consequences. On the other hand, if you have inexperienced or mediocre divorce counsel, your spouse may be able to get away with misrepresentation that deprives you of your fair share of marital assets. The Miami FL divorce attorneys at Rafool have a lot of expertise with high-net-worth divorces. Their legal team knows how to use the discovery process to unearth proof of deceit, and recover the assets you deserve.



In order to ensure an equal distribution of assets, Rafool's Miami law company employs the discovery procedure to obtain all papers pertaining to your spouse's finances. They then hire forensic accountants to go over the paperwork and look for signs of fraud. After that, they hire investigators to follow the paper trail until they have conclusive proof of wrongdoing.



If you suspect your soon-to-be ex-spouse of hiding assets and income in order to deny you property or support, contact the Miami family law attorneys at Rafool, LLC.



About Rafool LLC

Rafool, LLC is based in Miami and provides services to individuals, families, and businesses throughout the state of Florida. To schedule an initial consultation at their Miami location, please call (305) 567-9400 or visit them online.