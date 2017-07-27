Expert Electrical Customers Benefit from a Free Delivery Service on Orders Above 102 (With VAT)

Rochdale, England -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/27/2017 --Amongst the many electrical product suppliers in the UK, Expert Electrical stands out for its extensive selection of brands and manufacturers. But another reason why customers choose to deal with Expert Electrical is its free delivery service.



For those looking for various electrical products, be it cables and cable accessories, industrial plugs and sockets, isolators, metal and plastic enclosures, power supplies and transformers, sensors and safety products, fuses, timers and relays, and more, Expert Electrical is one place that offers them whatever it is they need.



Take miniature circuit breakers, for instance. At Expert Electrical, customers can choose from a broad range of MCBs (miniature circuit breakers) from different brands, including such well-known brands as Chint. As Expert Electrical explains in more detail, "The Chint range of NB1 circuit breakers are available in a choice of poles, current ratings, tripping curves and breaking capacities; please choose from the product options. Miniature circuit breakers (known as MCBs) can be used in Chint consumer units, Chint distribution boards or as standalone devices to provide circuit protection." In addition, the Chint miniature circuit breaker is available at Expert Electrical for only £2.64, and this already includes VAT. This gives customers an additional savings of 55% off the regular retail price, which is £5.86 in other shops and stores.



But as mentioned, aside from giving customers a wide selection of electrical products such as miniature circuit breakers at more affordable prices, Expert Electrical stands out for its free delivery service as well. Its free delivery service is included for customers who order more than £102 worth of goods and products, including VAT. Expert Electrical adds, "(Free delivery) applies to orders over £85 excluding VAT. If the order is below £85 a delivery charge of £4.58 +VAT will be added." Expert Electrical's free delivery also applies to orders of as much as 30 kilograms, but for orders in bulk, customers are encouraged to contact Expert Electrical directly.



The free delivery service extends throughout the standard UK mainland, although it does not extend to other areas such as the Scottish Islands, the Scottish Highlands, the Republic of Ireland, Northern Ireland, the Isles of Man and Wight, and the Channel Islands. For these places, a delivery fee of £11 is in effect, excluding VAT.



Aside from offering a free delivery service within the standard mainland areas in the UK, Expert Electrical also provides its customers with a free return service within 30 days of their purchase.



About Expert Electrical

Expert Electrical is a well-known and established supplier of various electrical products. The company offers a broad miniature circuit breaker selection, among others. To find out more about its products, visit the company website.