Expert Electrical Gives Free Returns to Store for Products Within a Total of 30 Days

Rochdale, England -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/28/2017 --As an online source of premium electrical products, Expert Electrical has plenty of satisfied customers, particularly when it comes to its budget-friendly and competitive prices. But apart from value-for-money yet high-quality products, Expert Electrical provides the extra service of free returns to store within 30 days.



Expert Electrical is an established source for different kinds of electrical products, tools, and equipment, which not only include cables and cable accessories but also fuses, commercial lighting products, limit and safety switches, isolators, industrial plugs and sockets, power supplies and transformers, metal and plastic enclosures, motor control gears, push buttons and LED indicators, miniature circuit breakers, and more. Expert Electrical has, in fact, become the go-to place for anyone looking for quality electrical supplies, especially in regards to a set budget.



Aside from this, Expert Electrical takes pride in offering essential advice to customers in the form of its own panel of experts who are available for those who have both major and minor questions regarding their electrical installations.



But there's an additional service that Expert Electrical offers to its customers: a free return to store policy within 30 days. As Expert Electrical explains, "If you're not satisfied with your goods and would like to return them, we will accept them back at the customer's expense. All goods must be returned in 100% resalable condition and within 30 days. Resalable condition includes no markings on the wires or terminals and no damage to the packaging."



Expert Electrical also provides clear instructions for returns: "Please contact us to obtain a returns reference preferably by email at sales@expertelectrical.co.uk. We recommend returning goods using a recorded delivery method. Alternatively we can arrange collection which is chargeable at £14 excluding VAT. (This is offered for Zone 0, which includes the standard UK mainland).



As for refunds, Expert Electrical is quite clear as well: "Refunds will be issued within 14 days of receipt of goods. Refunds of delivery costs will not be issued unless the products are defective."



The good news is that Expert Electrical makes it a point to have electrical products and supplies that are completely reliable, follow the strictest quality and safety standards, and come only from the best manufacturers and brands around, and this is one reason why most customers don't need to do a return. If a return is necessary, however, then Expert Electrical willingly accommodates it as well.



About Expert Electrical

Expert Electrical is a renowned electrical product supplier of in the United Kingdom. To find out more about its products such as miniature circuit breakers as well as sales and various discount offers, visit www.expertelectrical.co.uk.