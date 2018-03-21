Expert Electrical Now Offers Broader Selection of High-Quality Electrical Enclosures

Rochdale, England -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/21/2018 --Shoppers for electrical products and components have often found exactly what they need at Expert Electrical, at more affordable and reasonable prices at that. And today, Expert Electrical offers more to its customers when it comes to its collection of electrical enclosures.



Electrical enclosures are often necessary for the protection of delicate equipment, especially electronic components, from dust and water. But apart from this, electrical enclosures provide a much safer environment for homes, businesses, and industrial locations. With a proper electrical enclosure, any location is safer and more secure, and the likelihood of fires and other accidents can be reduced. What's more, electrical enclosures can also provide protection from electrical shock.



Expert Electrical gives more detail about the importance of electrical enclosures, especially its own selection of electrical enclosures: "If you're installing electrical equipment outside or in a dusty warehouse you'll need to store it inside an enclosure. We stock a large selection of materials, sizes, and IP rated enclosures from the UK's biggest manufacturers like Gewiss, Hellermann Tyton, and Wiska."



At Expert Electrical, customers have access to a wide array indeed, and this includes plastic electrical enclosures, steel electrical enclosures, stainless steel electrical enclosures, and GRP enclosures, among others. Another good aspect of Expert Electrical's service is that if the enclosure a customer needs is not listed on the company's website, they can easily contact Expert Electrical and specify their requirements. Expert Electrical adds, "…We can also offer enclosures to any specification and size. We don't list floor standing enclosures due to the difficulty with logistics but can provide competitive prices and welcome any enquiry."



The electrical enclosures available at Expert Electrical include the highly-popular Hellermann Tyton Metal Enclosure (IP66), which is offered for the low price of £38.44 (this already includes VAT). The regular retail price of the product in other shops is £48.05, so Expert Electrical shoppers can get a 20% discount. Another popular electrical enclosure is the Gewiss plastic enclosure (IP44/IP56), which is only £0.83, which gives customers a discount of 25% on its original price of £1.10.



The full range of electrical enclosures at Expert Electrical includes products from Schneider, Chint, ABS, Hylec, and more. Expert Electrical says it best: "At Expert Electrical, we are pleased to be able to offer a great range of electrical enclosures to meet a variety of needs, wherever you might need to place a unit."



